Papa Johns International’s (PZZA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

Papa Johns International Price Performance

PZZA stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa Johns International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 190,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87,801 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 19.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.