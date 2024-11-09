Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $695.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $623.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $410.86 and a 12 month high of $709.63.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,428. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

