Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,416,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after buying an additional 189,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 281,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

