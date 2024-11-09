Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,079 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $128.33 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

