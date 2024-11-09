Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 766 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

