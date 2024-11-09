Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after buying an additional 455,250 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after acquiring an additional 274,801 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 592.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 119,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,351,000 after purchasing an additional 101,910 shares during the period.

MGK stock opened at $339.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.50 and a 52 week high of $340.74. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.31.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

