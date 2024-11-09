Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $26.37 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IEI stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.72 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.