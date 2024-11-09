Pegasus Partners Ltd. Invests $311,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $162.04 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

