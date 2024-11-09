PENN Entertainment’s (PENN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $20.49. 3,870,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,848. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anuj Dhanda bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,023.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

