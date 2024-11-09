Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $204.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Featured Articles

