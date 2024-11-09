PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $163.47 and last traded at $163.99. Approximately 882,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,447,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 119.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13,209.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

