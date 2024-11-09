PFS Partners LLC Increases Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN)

PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) by 1,902.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $132,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $310,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS IJUN opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59.

