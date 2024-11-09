PFS Partners LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG)

PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAUG. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the third quarter worth $332,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August during the third quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KAUG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91.

