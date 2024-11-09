Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Acquires Shares of 4,636 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after acquiring an additional 515,823 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Read Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.