Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $405.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.19 and a 200-day moving average of $363.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.04.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

