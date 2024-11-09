PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.85 and last traded at $94.80. 181,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 141,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.43.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 47.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

