Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.06.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.02 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,310.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $236,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,612.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,596 shares of company stock worth $3,938,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

