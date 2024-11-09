Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as high as C$2.48. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 39,538 shares trading hands.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$235.70 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Platinum Group Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,300 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00. In other Platinum Group Metals news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00. Also, Director Frank Hallam sold 60,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$156,000.00. Insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $253,860 in the last three months. 26.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

