Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $41,383,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $5,007,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,191,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $386.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $204.49 and a twelve month high of $387.05. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.60.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

