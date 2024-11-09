Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150,580 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after buying an additional 194,413 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 744,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,624,000 after buying an additional 81,121 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 439,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $92.54.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

