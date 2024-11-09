Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American International Group by 83.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,825,000 after purchasing an additional 597,765 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after purchasing an additional 441,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in American International Group by 171.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after buying an additional 405,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 1.3 %

AIG opened at $75.60 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

