Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $407,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $514.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.36 and a twelve month high of $519.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

