PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$28.94 and last traded at C$28.36, with a volume of 5168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.71.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram purchased 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,290.93. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
