Premium Brands FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Stifel Canada

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will earn $5.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.87. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2026 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$108.30.

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Premium Brands stock opened at C$76.55 on Friday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$75.67 and a one year high of C$97.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 133.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johnny Ciampi bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$77.02 per share, with a total value of C$269,570.00. In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. Also, Director Johnny Ciampi purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$77.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$269,570.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.