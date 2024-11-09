Premium Nickel Resources (CVE:PNRL) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.56 and last traded at 0.53. Approximately 291,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 255,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.52.

Premium Nickel Resources Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.62 and its 200 day moving average is 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.79.

About Premium Nickel Resources

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Botswana, Greenland, and Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

