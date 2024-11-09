Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.25 and last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 5505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.