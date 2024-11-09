PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Jeffrey Fisher Sells 5,478 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $497,566.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,106.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.2 %

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 148,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $94.82.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on PriceSmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.