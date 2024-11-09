Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director David Lee King Sells 2,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $152,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,782.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 185.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 582,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 74.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $4,192,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

