Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 37,613.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 73,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMIN traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,014 shares. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.68 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

