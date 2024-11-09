Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in AxoGen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AxoGen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 692,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $554.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

