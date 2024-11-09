Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.89 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.45 ($0.14), with a volume of 15,744 shares changing hands.

Princess Private Equity Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Princess Private Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a €0.36 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26,666.67%.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.