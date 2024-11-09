Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 46,710 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $89,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,229,662 shares of company stock valued at $88,338,653 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

