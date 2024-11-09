Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 71,782 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $105,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $178,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,569.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,387.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,242 shares of company stock worth $1,102,880. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

