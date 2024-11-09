Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $101,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 122.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Boeing by 15,039.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after buying an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $151.77 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $144.13 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

