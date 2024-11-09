Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 69,222 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $144,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $73.35 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,190. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,190. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

