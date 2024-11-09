Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,708 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $98,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Middleby by 275.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 25.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $115.41 and a twelve month high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $942.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

