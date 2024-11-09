Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $127.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $128.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

