PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84. PTC also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-6.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $192.83. 1,598,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $199.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.31.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. PTC had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $626.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.49 million. Analysts expect that PTC will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

