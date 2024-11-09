PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. PTC also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-6.300 EPS.

PTC Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,537. PTC has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $199.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. PTC had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $626.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.