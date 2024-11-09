PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.84. PTC also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-6.300 EPS.

PTC Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PTC traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $192.83. 1,598,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,537. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.31.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. PTC had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $626.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.