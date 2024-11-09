PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.76 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.43). Approximately 42,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.42).
PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.10.
About PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L)
PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
