Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of PYXS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 929,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,089. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 190.5% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 28.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 913,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

