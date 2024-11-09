Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QTWO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44. Q2 has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $175.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. Research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,107,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,927,075.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,671.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $1,227,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Q2 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 140,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 55,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

