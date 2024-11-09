Q3 Earnings Forecast for Ramaco Resources Issued By B. Riley

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $519.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

