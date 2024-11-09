QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.97 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 462.80 ($6.02). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 455.60 ($5.93), with a volume of 2,111,229 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.96).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QQ

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

About QinetiQ Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 457.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 438.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,907.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.