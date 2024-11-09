Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Qualstar Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of 360.36 and a beta of 0.06.

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

