Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Get Qualys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Qualys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.99. 711,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,613. Qualys has a 12 month low of $119.17 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,599.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,599.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $1,360,140 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.