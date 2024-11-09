QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Craig Hallum

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.09. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 880.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in QuinStreet by 11,330.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

