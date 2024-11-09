Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
Rakuten Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.
About Rakuten Group
Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.
