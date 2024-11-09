Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $257.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $200.00 to $257.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.58. 816,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,140. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $113.92 and a 1-year high of $237.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

